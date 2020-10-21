Armstrong Flooring: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) _ Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The flooring maker and seller posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period.

Armstrong Flooring shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFI