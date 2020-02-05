Arrowhead Research: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.6 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.60, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARWR