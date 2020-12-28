Asia Today: Governor of hotspot Thai province infected Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 9:27 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — The governor of a province at the center of an expanding COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister.
The meeting Sunday attended by the Samut Sakhon governor, Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul and others was considered a low risk of spreading the virus because everyone wore masks, said Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyotin, a spokesperson for the COVID-19 response center.