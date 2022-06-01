Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — A swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling stocks broadly lower at the start of another month in what's been a turbulent year for the market.
The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower after an early morning gain quickly gave way to choppy trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.