Tech leads stocks higher a day after biggest drop since May DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 3:54 p.m.
A late-afternoon rally in technology companies helped drive stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, placing the market on pace to recoup some of its losses following a sharp pullback a day earlier.
After veering between small gains and losses for much of the afternoon, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:34 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also bounced back, gaining 116 points, or 0.3%, to 34,085, while the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
