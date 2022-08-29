US markets point to more losses on Fed's inflation stance Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 9:01 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 FILE - A screen displays market data at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks are holding steady in the early going on Wall Street, Friday, Aug. 26, ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the head of the Federal Reserve that's expected to yield more clues on the central bank's outlook on the economy, inflation and interest rates. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A driver drives a truck in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward more losses hours before the opening bell Monday after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation.
Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slid 0.9% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 1%.