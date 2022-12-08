Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain lower for the week after five straight losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. U.S. crude oil prices settled lower, marking their lowest point of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.49%. Activision Blizzard fell 1.5% after the Federal Trade Commission said it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of the video game company, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles.
