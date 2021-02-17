Stocks trim some of their recent gains, hold near records

Stocks are giving back some of their recent gains in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, not far below the record highs major indexes set in recent days. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% in the first few minutes of trading, and the Nasdaq fell 1%. Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. Chevron and Verizon bucked the downward trend and moved higher. Late Tuesday Warren Buffett’s Berskhire Hathaway said it made major new investments in those companies in the second half of 2020. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at its highest level in a year.
