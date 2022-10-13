Stocks fall sharply as inflation data batters Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — A spirits-crushing report on inflation is battering Wall Street Thursday, and stocks are buckling toward their weakest levels in almost two years.
The S&P 500 was 2.2% lower in early trading after worse-than-expected data showed inflation is not slowing and instead is spreading more widely across the economy. That’s forcing investors to brace for continued, big hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control, and the potential recession those moves could create.