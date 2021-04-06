Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rally on economic optimism YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 2:54 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a Wall Street rally that reflected some optimism about the economy recovering from the pandemic.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost early gains and fell 1.3% to finish at 29,696.63. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.8% at 6,885.90. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2% to 3,126.72. The Shanghai Composite inched up less than 0.1% to 3,486.22. Hong Kong trading was closed for Easter.