Stocks fall; oil, wheat prices jump after Ukraine attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell worldwide on Thursday after Russia’s attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already squeezing the global economy.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 sank 1% to continue its dismal start of the year, though it was able to moderate its losses after starting the day down 2.6%. The heaviest losses hit stocks in Europe, after officials called Russia’s nearby moves a “brutal act of war,” with the German DAX down more than 4%.