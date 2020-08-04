Assurant: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $178.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.81. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.75 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.45 billion.

Assurant shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $107.15, a drop of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

