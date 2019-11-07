Athenex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Athenex Inc. (ATNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.8 million in its third quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

Athenex shares have fallen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNX