Atlantic American: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.79. A year ago, they were trading at $2.49.

_____

