Atlantic American: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.06. A year ago, they were trading at $2.42.

