Atlas Air: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $23.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The airplane leasing company and service provider posted revenue of $643.5 million in the period.

Atlas Air shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

