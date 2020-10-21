AutoNation: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $182.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.22 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 7%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

