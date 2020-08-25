Autodesk: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $98.2 million.

The San Rafael, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $913.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $945 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $943.7 million.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.72 to $3.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion.

Autodesk shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $252.24, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK