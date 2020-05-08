Avista: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Avista Corp. (AVA) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.4 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $390.2 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.95 per share.

Avista shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7.5% in the last 12 months.

