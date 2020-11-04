Avista: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The utility posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period.

Avista shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA