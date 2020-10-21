Axalta Coating Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $82.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $949.4 million.

Axalta Coating Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.20 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.69, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTA