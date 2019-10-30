B. Riley Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $180.1 million in the period.

B. Riley Financial shares have climbed 73% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.63, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RILY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RILY