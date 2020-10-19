BancorpSouth: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) _ BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $73.8 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $265.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.5 million.

BancorpSouth shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.74, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

