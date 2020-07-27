Bank of Hawaii: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $38.9 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $190.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH