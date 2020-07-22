Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $34.3 million.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $127 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.36, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTB