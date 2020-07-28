Barnes Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) _ Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $567,000.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $235.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Barnes Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 32 cents.

Barnes Group shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B