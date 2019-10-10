Bed Bath & Beyond, Intel jump while PG&E, ADTRAN tumble
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.15 to $12.09
The struggling home goods retailer named former Target executive Mark J. Tritton as its new CEO.
Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $22.95 to $45.64
The biotechnology company is being bought by Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB.
ADTRAN Inc., down $2.10 to $8.81
The networking equipment maker warned investors that it faces a loss for the quarter.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down 82 cents to $53.10
The airline gave investors a weak fourth-quarter profit forecast.
Royal Philips NV, down $3.77 to $41.91
The health care technology company warned investors that tariffs are hurting some of its margins.
Intel Corp., up 63 cents to $51.11
Chipmakers made broad gains as investors expressed optimism over the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Citigroup Inc., up $1.19 to $68.62
A report of muted inflation in September helped lift bond yields, which banks rely on to charge lucrative interest on loans.
PG&E Corp., down $3.19 to $7.79
The utility lost some control over its own restructuring after a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled that other bondholders can propose their own plans.