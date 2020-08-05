Benefitfocus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its second quarter.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The human resources software provider posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Benefitfocus expects its results to range from a loss of 21 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $62 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Benefitfocus expects full-year results to range from a loss of 59 cents per share to a loss of 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $260 million to $270 million.

Benefitfocus shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.57, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNFT