Berkshire Hills: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $549.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $10.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $121.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $95 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have declined 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.85, a drop of 67% in the last 12 months.

