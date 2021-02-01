Biden to meet Republicans as Democrats push ahead on aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is to meet late Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking as congressional Democrats vow to push ahead with or without GOP support.
The Republican group's proposal focuses on the pandemic's health effects, tapping into bipartisan urgency to shore up the nation's vaccine distribution and vastly expanding virus testing with $160 billion in aid. While that's the same as Biden's proposal, their slimmed down $1,000 direct payments would go to fewer households than the $1,400 Biden has proposed, and they offer a fraction of what he wants to re-open schools.