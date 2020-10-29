BioTelemetry: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.7 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The heart monitoring device maker posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.2 million.

BioTelemetry shares have decreased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.71, a rise of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEAT