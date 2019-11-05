Blachem: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) _ Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Hampton, New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

Blachem shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCPC