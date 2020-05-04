Black Stone Minerals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $70.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.4 million.

Black Stone Minerals shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.64, a decline of 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSM