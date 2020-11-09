Blucora: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Monday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 31 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $175.4 million in the period.

Blucora expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $742.5 million to $748.5 million.

Blucora shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOR