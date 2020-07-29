Boeing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.38 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $4.20. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.79 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.93 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $11.81 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.61 billion.

Boeing shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 50% in the last 12 months.

