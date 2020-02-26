Booking Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $27.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $23.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $22.11 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.87 billion, or $111.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Booking Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $9.05 to $9.65.

Booking Holdings shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $1,678.20, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

