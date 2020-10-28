Braemar Hotels & Resorts: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its third quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $6.6 million, or 15 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $18.7 million, or 55 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.25. A year ago, they were trading at $9.32.

