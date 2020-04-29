Bridge Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) _ Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Bridgehampton, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.9 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.6 million.

Bridge Bancorp shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.55, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

