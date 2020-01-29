Bridge Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) _ Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The Bridgehampton, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.6 million, or $2.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $167.6 million.

Bridge Bancorp shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.33, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

