Briggs & Stratton: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Briggs & Stratton Corp. (BGG) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $437.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.2 million.

Briggs & Stratton expects full-year earnings in the range of 5 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion.

The company's shares closed at $4.98. A year ago, they were trading at $12.04.

