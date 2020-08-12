Brinker International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $49.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.47 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy posted revenue of $563.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.4 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Brinker International expects its results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share.

Brinker International shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

