Broadridge Financial: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $229.7 million.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $462.5 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.53 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

