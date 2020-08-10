Brookdale: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Monday reported a loss of $118.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 59 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $865.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.14. A year ago, they were trading at $8.09.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKD