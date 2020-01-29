Brookline: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $71.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.7 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $283.1 million.

Brookline shares have declined roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.18, a rise of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKL