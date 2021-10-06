Token of all tokens: Could a $1T coin fix the debt limit? CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2021 Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 11:08 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy.
Even its serious proponents — who are not that many — call it a gimmick. They say it is an oddball way out of an oddball accounting problem that will have severe consequences to average people's pocketbooks and the economy if it is not worked out in coming days.
CALVIN WOODWARD