Bruker: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $54.3 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $511.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.8 million.

Bruker shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.03, a decline of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR