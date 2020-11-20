Buckle: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $41.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 85 cents.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $251 million in the period.

Buckle shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

