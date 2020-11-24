Burlington Stores: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.66 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

Burlington Stores shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

