Business Highlights: Adidas split with Ye, Google ad slump

___

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

___

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that’s a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

___

Google’s ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent’s profit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago. The quarterly results from Alphabet on Tuesday indicate advertisers continued to clamp down on spending and brace for a potential recession. Alphabet posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year. It marked the first time Alphabet’s year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. The revenue slowdown created a drag on Alphabet’s quarterly profit, which plunged 27% from last year. The company’s stock fell nearly 6%.

___

Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Analysts were expecting Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.

___

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.

___

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.6% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker said it made $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase for the quarter in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. Excluding one-time items, GM made $2.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.88. GM reiterted its full-year guidance for full-year net income of $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion. GM still expects pretax income of $13 billion to $15 billion.

___

Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that 4.5% of Americans — representing approximately 5.9 million households — were without a bank account in 2021. That’s the lowest level since the FDIC started tracking the data in 2009 and down from 5.4% of Americans in the 2019 survey data.

___

American consumer confidence takes a hit in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers were less confident this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as prices for other essential items remained elevated. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell sharply to 138.9 from 150.2 in September. Consumers’ outlook for the near-term also declined.

___

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the third straight gain for the S&P 500. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September. The gains Tuesday came as the flow of company earnings reports stepped up. The S&P 500 climbed 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Small-company stocks did even better. General Motors rose after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.

___

The S&P 500 gained 61.77 points, or 1.6%, to 3,859.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 337.12 points, or 1.1%, to 31,836.74. The Nasdaq rose 246.50 points, or 2.3%, to 11,199.12. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies advanced 47.76 points, or 2.7%, to 1,796.16.