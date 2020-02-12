%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.75% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %2.25% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %1.57% %1.56% %1.54%
%L005%%3-month disc% %1.54% %1.54% %1.53%
%L057%%3-month yld% %1.58% %1.57% %1.56%
%L006%%6-month disc% %1.52% %1.52% %1.52%
%L058%%6-month yld% %1.56% %1.55% %1.56%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.51% %1.51% %1.48%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %1.51% %1.52% %1.52%
%L012% %2-year% %1.43% %1.40% %1.43%
%L055% %3-year% %1.41% %1.38% %1.42%
%L013% %5-year% %1.44% %1.40% %1.45%
%L014% %10-year% %1.62% %1.59% %1.65%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %2.09% %2.05% %2.13%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.73% %1.73% %1.80%
%L019% %6-month% %1.74% %1.74% %1.81%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Feb. 4% %1.03% %1.03% %1.10%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.97% %2.97% %2.99%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.28% %1.28% %1.30%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1566.75% %$1567.70% %$1552.20%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1563.70% %$1570.50% %$1553.30%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1565.00% %$1568.00% %$1558.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1563.70% %$1570.50% %$1553.30%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1735.71% %$1743.25% %$1724.16%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1572.00% %$1576.00% %$1561.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1689.90% %$1689.90% %$1674.63%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1567.40% %$1565.60% %$1557.80%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$17.560% %$17.610% %$17.621%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.950% %$22.013% %$22.026%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.560% %$17.705% %$17.620%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.720% %$17.810% %$17.730%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$21.260% %$21.260% %$21.160%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.478% %$17.753% %$17.569%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.6060% %$2.5885% %$2.5790%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7663% %$0.7602% %$0.7652%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$ 962.00% %$ 964.00% %$ 974.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$ 967.30% %$ 973.50% %$ 987.10%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2344.40% %$2287.60% %$2348.60%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1820.00% %$1810.00% %$1854.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9729% %0.9652% %$1.0058%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1627.64% %$1634.72% %1616.82%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1627.64% %$1634.72% %1616.82%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1622.50% %$1629.56% %1611.71%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.46% %0.46% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%